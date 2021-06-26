Where's the cheapest gas in Harrisonburg?

(HARRISONBURG, VA) Gas prices vary across in the Harrisonburg area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.39 per gallon.

Costco at 1830 Reservoir St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.75 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Pit Stop Automotive at 315 Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.14.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Harrisonburg area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.83 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Costco 1830 Reservoir St, Harrisonburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ 3.25 $ --

CITGO 810 Port Republic Rd , Harrisonburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ --

Walmart 171 Burgess Rd, Harrisonburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.07 $ 3.25 $ --

Sheetz 533 University Blvd, Harrisonburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 2.99

7-Eleven 1911 Reservoir St, Harrisonburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 2.99

Martin's 2035 E Market St, Harrisonburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.23 $ 3.53 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.