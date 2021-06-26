Sanford gas at $2.62 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(SANFORD, NC) Depending on where you fill up in Sanford, you could be saving up to $0.27 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Prince Mart at 214 Wilson Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.62 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at Valero at 3201 Carbonton Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.70.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Prince Mart 214 Wilson Rd, Sanford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.62 $ -- $ -- $ --

Murphy Express 3288 Nc-87 S, Sanford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.62 $ 2.92 $ 3.22 $ 2.99

Circle K 4690 Nc-87 S, Sanford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.62 $ 3.09 $ 3.43 $ 2.99

Exxon 2062 S Horner Blvd, Sanford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ 3.03 $ 3.44 $ 3.02

Exxon 1413 Broadway Rd, Sanford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ 3.03 $ 3.44 $ --

Circle K 809 Carthage St, Sanford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 3.05 $ 3.46 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.