Salisbury gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.20 per gallon

(SALISBURY, MD) Gas prices vary across in the Salisbury area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 2700 N Salisbury Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Wawa at 670 S Salisbury Blvd , which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.96 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club 2700 N Salisbury Blvd, Salisbury

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.11 $ --

Oceanic 1312 N Salisbury Blvd, Salisbury

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.23 $ 3.43 $ --

Exxon 100 W Cedar Ln, Fruitland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

Vintage Beverages 610 Snow Hill Rd, Salisbury

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ 3.13

Exxon 444 Snow Hill Rd, Salisbury

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.49 $ --

Valero 1020 Eastern Shore Dr, Salisbury

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.53 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.