Casper gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.15 per gallon

(CASPER, WY) Gas prices vary across in the Casper area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 4600 E 2Nd St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.01 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Exxon at 1968 E Yellowstone Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.16.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Casper area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.08 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 4600 E 2Nd St, Casper

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.01 $ -- $ 3.32 $ --

Exxon 632 N Poplar St, Casper

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ 3.22 $ 3.42 $ 3.27

Conoco 519 S Poplar St, Casper

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ -- $ 3.67 $ 3.27

Exxon 3601 W Yellowstone Hwy, Mills

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ 3.22 $ 3.42 $ 3.29

Maverik Hwy 26 Poison Spider Rd, Mills

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ 3.22 $ 3.42 $ 3.27

Conoco 5076 W Yellowstone Hwy, Mills

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.