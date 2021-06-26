Casper gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.15 per gallon
(CASPER, WY) Gas prices vary across in the Casper area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 4600 E 2Nd St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.01 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Exxon at 1968 E Yellowstone Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.16.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Casper area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.08 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.01
$--
$3.32
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.02
$3.22
$3.42
$3.27
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.02
$--
$3.67
$3.27
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.02
$3.22
$3.42
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.02
$3.22
$3.42
$3.27
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.02
$--
$--
$3.29
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.