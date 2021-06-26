Statesville gas at $2.63 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(STATESVILLE, NC) Gas prices vary across in the Statesville area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.36 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, BP at 155 N Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.63 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Mystik at 1530 Shelton Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.87 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.63
$2.99
$3.19
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.64
$3.09
$3.29
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$2.91
$3.29
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.08
$3.28
$2.88
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$2.99
$2.89
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.