Statesville gas at $2.63 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(STATESVILLE, NC) Gas prices vary across in the Statesville area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.36 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, BP at 155 N Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.63 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Mystik at 1530 Shelton Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.87 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

BP 155 N Main St, Troutman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ --

Pump-N-Shop 225 N Main St, Troutman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ --

Quality Mart 605 N Main St, Troutman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.91 $ 3.29 $ 2.99

Shell 907 Old Mountain Rd, Statesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 1030 Salisbury Rd , Statesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.08 $ 3.28 $ 2.88

Rickie's One Stop 2580 Davie Ave, Statesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 2.99 $ 2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.