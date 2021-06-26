Dover gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.21 per gallon

(DOVER, DE) According to Dover gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.21 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Mike's Food Mart at 1272 S Governors Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.8 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.01 at Valero at 3668 N Dupont Hwy, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.95 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Mike's Food Mart 1272 S Governors Ave, Dover

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.80 $ 3.05 $ 3.25 $ 2.99 card card $ 2.90 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Depot 595 Forrest St, Dover

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.81 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.91 $ -- $ -- $ --

US Gas 505 S Bay Rd, Dover

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.19 $ 3.29 $ 3.09

Dover Express 131 Saulsbury Rd, Dover

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.81 $ 3.02 $ 3.12 $ 2.99 card card $ 2.91 $ 3.12 $ 3.19 $ 3.07

US Gas 461 N Dupont Hwy, Dover

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.17

Redner's 2500 S Dupont Hwy, Camden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.05 $ 3.25 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.