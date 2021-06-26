Save up to $0.27 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Goldsboro

(GOLDSBORO, NC) Depending on where you fill up in Goldsboro, you could be saving up to $0.27 per gallon on gas.

Sam's Club at 2811 N Park Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.72 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at CITGO at 101 W Ash St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Goldsboro area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.86 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club 2811 N Park Dr, Goldsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ -- $ 3.07 $ --

Marathon 1903 E Ash St, Goldsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.73 $ 3.03 $ 3.33 $ -- card card $ 2.78 $ 3.08 $ 3.38 $ --

Murphy Express 103 Nc-581 N, Goldsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.07 $ 3.37 $ 3.18

Comco 110 W Ash St, Goldsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ 3.28 $ 3.48 $ --

D&H Mart 500 S George St, Goldsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ -- $ -- $ --

Speedway 1501 Us-70 W, Goldsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.