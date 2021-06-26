Save up to $0.27 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Goldsboro
(GOLDSBORO, NC) Depending on where you fill up in Goldsboro, you could be saving up to $0.27 per gallon on gas.
Sam's Club at 2811 N Park Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.72 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at CITGO at 101 W Ash St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Goldsboro area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.86 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.72
$--
$3.07
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.73
$3.03
$3.33
$--
|card
card$2.78
$3.08
$3.38
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$3.07
$3.37
$3.18
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.78
$3.28
$3.48
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.78
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.78
$3.09
$3.49
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.