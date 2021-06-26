Where's the cheapest gas in Waterloo?

(WATERLOO, IA) Depending on where you fill up in Waterloo, you could be saving up to $0.23 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 210 E Tower Park Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.76 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Kwik Star at 875 Fisher Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.91.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club 210 E Tower Park Dr, Waterloo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ -- $ 2.94 $ 2.86

Fleet Farm 400 W Ridgeway Ave, Cedar Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Kwik Star 4515 Coneflower Pkwy, Cedar Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ -- $ 3.52 $ 3.14

Kwik Star 7500 Nordic Dr, Cedar Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ -- $ 3.69 $ 3.04

BP 127 Jefferson St, Waterloo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ --

Murphy USA 518 Brandilynn Blvd, Cedar Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.