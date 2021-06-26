Save $0.36 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Winchester
(WINCHESTER, VA) Depending on where you fill up in Winchester, you could be saving up to $0.36 per gallon on gas.
Costco at 251 Front Royal Pike was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Jordan Springs Market at 741 Jordan Springs Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.15.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Winchester area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.88 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$3.29
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.81
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$2.87
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.82
$3.22
$3.62
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.82
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$3.13
$3.43
$2.94
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.84
$3.14
$3.44
$2.95
|card
card$2.87
$3.17
$3.47
$2.95
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.