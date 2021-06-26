Save $0.36 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Winchester

(WINCHESTER, VA) Depending on where you fill up in Winchester, you could be saving up to $0.36 per gallon on gas.

Costco at 251 Front Royal Pike was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Jordan Springs Market at 741 Jordan Springs Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.15.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Winchester area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.88 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Costco 251 Front Royal Pike, Winchester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.29 $ --

CITGO 3430 Northwestern Pike, Winchester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.81 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ --

7-Eleven 3158 Valley Pike, Winchester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.22 $ 3.62 $ --

Sunoco 3321 Valley Pike, Winchester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Murphy USA 2302 S Pleasant Valley Rd, Winchester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.13 $ 3.43 $ 2.94

Sunoco 1832 Berryville Pike, Winchester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.84 $ 3.14 $ 3.44 $ 2.95 card card $ 2.87 $ 3.17 $ 3.47 $ 2.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.