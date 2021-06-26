Dubuque gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(DUBUQUE, IA) Depending on where you fill up in Dubuque, you could be saving up to $0.58 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 4400 Asbury Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.81 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Hy-Vee at 300 S Locust St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Dubuque area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.02 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.81
$--
$3.01
$2.96
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.82
$--
$3.39
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.13
$3.74
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.89
$3.29
$3.49
$3.14
|card
card$2.94
$3.34
$3.54
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$2.89
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.