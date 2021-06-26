Dubuque gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(DUBUQUE, IA) Depending on where you fill up in Dubuque, you could be saving up to $0.58 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 4400 Asbury Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.81 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Hy-Vee at 300 S Locust St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Dubuque area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.02 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club 4400 Asbury Rd, Dubuque

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ -- $ 3.01 $ 2.96

BP 1450 Loras Blvd, Dubuque

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ -- $ 3.39 $ --

Conoco 1405 Central Ave, Dubuque

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.13 $ 3.74 $ --

Oky-Doky 535 Hill St, Dubuque

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 1215 E 16Th St, Dubuque

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.14 card card $ 2.94 $ 3.34 $ 3.54 $ 3.19

Fas Mart 2175 Central Ave, Dubuque

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 2.89 $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.