Gas savings: The cheapest station in San Tan Valley
(SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ) Depending on where you fill up in San Tan Valley, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.
Circle K at 320 E Hunt Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.15 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 2528 E Copper Mine Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.25.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater San Tan Valley area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.17 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.47
$3.75
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.40
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.40
$3.65
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.47
$3.75
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.