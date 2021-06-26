Gas savings: The cheapest station in San Tan Valley

(SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ) Depending on where you fill up in San Tan Valley, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.

Circle K at 320 E Hunt Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.15 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 2528 E Copper Mine Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.25.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater San Tan Valley area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.17 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Circle K 320 E Hunt Hwy, Queen Creek

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.47 $ 3.75 $ 3.09

Fry's 542 E Hunt Hwy, Queen Creek

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.40 $ -- $ 3.09

QuikTrip 1766 W Hunt Hwy, Queen Creek

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.40 $ 3.65 $ 3.09

Circle K 35850 N Gary Rd, San Tan Valley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.47 $ 3.75 $ 3.09

Fry's 205 W Combs Rd, Queen Creek

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Circle K 4295 W Hunt Hwy, San Tan Valley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.