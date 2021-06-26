Utica gas at $3.12 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(UTICA, NY) Gas prices vary across in the Utica area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.21 per gallon.

Mohawk Fuel & Food Mart at 5773 Ny-291 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.12 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Dari Del Dairy at 2000 Bleecker St , where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.33.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.20 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Mohawk Fuel & Food Mart 5773 Ny-291, Marcy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.12 $ -- $ -- $ --

Speedway 824 Oriskany Blvd, Yorkville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ 3.44 $ -- $ --

Kinney Drugs 40 Oriskany Blvd, Whitesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.19

Speedway 5100 Commercial Dr, Yorkville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ 3.44 $ 3.64 $ --

Byrne Dairy 185 Oriskany Blvd, Whitesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.25

Fastrac 1690 Oneida St, Utica

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.16 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.