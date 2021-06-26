Utica gas at $3.12 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(UTICA, NY) Gas prices vary across in the Utica area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.21 per gallon.
Mohawk Fuel & Food Mart at 5773 Ny-291 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.12 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Dari Del Dairy at 2000 Bleecker St , where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.33.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.20 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.12
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.14
$3.44
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.14
$3.39
$3.69
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.14
$3.44
$3.64
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.14
$3.39
$3.69
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.16
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.