Where's the cheapest gas in Rogers?

(ROGERS, AR) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Rogers area offering savings of $0.43 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Harps at 715 N 2Nd St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.61 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sunoco at 219 S Arkansas St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.04.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.77.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Harps 715 N 2Nd St, Rogers

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.61 $ 2.95 $ 3.34 $ 2.95

Walmart Neighborhood Market 810 W Walnut St, Rogers

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.85

Anderson's 13098 N Us-62, Rogers

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 3.04

Walmart 4206 S Pleasant Crossing Blvd, Rogers

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

Walmart Neighborhood Market 4980 Pauline Whitaker Pkwy, Rogers

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Walmart Neighborhood Market 1803 E Central Ave, Bentonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.