Save $0.34 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Saint Cloud

(SAINT CLOUD, MN) Depending on where you fill up in Saint Cloud, you could be saving up to $0.34 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at First Fuel Bank at 1701 Division St. Regular there was listed at $2.65 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at BP at 208 1St Ne, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.90 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

First Fuel Bank 1701 Division St, St Cloud

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.65 $ -- $ 3.05 $ 3.05 card card $ 2.88 $ -- $ 3.15 $ 3.18

First Fuel Bank 625 Lincoln Ave Se, St Cloud

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.65 $ -- $ 3.05 $ 3.05 card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ 3.15 $ 3.15

First Fuel Bank 3110 7Th St N, St Cloud

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.65 $ -- $ -- $ 3.05 card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ 3.15

Sam's Club 207 Cr-120, Sartell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ -- $ 3.15 $ 3.17

Costco 3636 2Nd St S, St Cloud

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ 3.09 $ --

GFI GAS 1000 9Th Ave S, St Cloud

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.89 $ 3.39 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.