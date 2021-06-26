Where's the cheapest gas in Joplin?

(JOPLIN, MO) According to Joplin gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.26 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Love's Travel Stop at 4013 Mo-43 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.53 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Horton's Pizza Plus at 1302 S Schifferdecker Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.67 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Love's Travel Stop 4013 Mo-43, Joplin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.59 $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 2.98 card card $ 2.53 $ 2.83 $ 3.13 $ 3.03

Conoco 4549 Mo-43, Joplin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.53 $ -- $ 3.29 $ 2.79

Casey's 8084 E 7Th St, Duenweg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.53 $ -- $ 3.23 $ 2.77

Gulf 11114 Mo-Ff, Joplin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.57 $ 2.77 $ 2.97 $ --

Doc's Stop 2707 E 32Nd St, Joplin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.58 $ 2.83 $ 3.19 $ 2.78 card card $ 2.63 $ 2.88 $ -- $ 2.85

QuikTrip 6601 E 32Nd St, Joplin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.58 $ 2.83 $ 3.08 $ 2.81

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.