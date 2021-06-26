Where's the cheapest gas in Joplin?
(JOPLIN, MO) According to Joplin gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.26 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Love's Travel Stop at 4013 Mo-43 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.53 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Horton's Pizza Plus at 1302 S Schifferdecker Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.67 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.59
$2.89
$3.19
$2.98
|card
card$2.53
$2.83
$3.13
$3.03
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.53
$--
$3.29
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.53
$--
$3.23
$2.77
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.57
$2.77
$2.97
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.58
$2.83
$3.19
$2.78
|card
card$2.63
$2.88
$--
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.58
$2.83
$3.08
$2.81
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.