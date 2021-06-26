Rocky Mount gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(ROCKY MOUNT, NC) Depending on where you fill up in Rocky Mount, you could be saving up to $0.22 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, BP at 1317 North Wesleyan Boulevard was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.67 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 1336 Raleigh Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.82 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

BP 1317 North Wesleyan Boulevard, Rocky Mount

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ 3.39 $ 3.89 $ --

Shell 2420 N Church St, Rocky Mount

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.39 $ 3.89 $ 3.11

Shell 770 N Wesleyan Blvd, Rocky Mount

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ 3.13 $ 3.52 $ 3.25

Sam's Club 300 Tarrytown Cntr , Rocky Mount

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ -- $ 3.04 $ 3.09

Circle K 1630 Sunset Ave, Rocky Mount

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.09 $ 3.34 $ --

Unbranded 240 S Wesleyan Blvd, Rocky Mount

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.17 $ 3.56 $ 3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.