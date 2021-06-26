Rocky Mount gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(ROCKY MOUNT, NC) Depending on where you fill up in Rocky Mount, you could be saving up to $0.22 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, BP at 1317 North Wesleyan Boulevard was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.67 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 1336 Raleigh Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.82 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.67
$3.39
$3.89
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$3.39
$3.89
$3.11
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.71
$3.13
$3.52
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.71
$--
$3.04
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$3.09
$3.34
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$3.17
$3.56
$3.25
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.