Here’s the cheapest gas in Great Falls Saturday

(GREAT FALLS, MT) Gas prices vary across in the Great Falls area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.16 per gallon.

Sam's Club at 401 Northwest Byp was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.93 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Cenex at 1608 Fox Farm Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.99.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 401 Northwest Byp, Great Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ -- $ 3.16 $ --

Walmart 5400 10Th Ave S, Great Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.22 $ 3.49 $ 3.25

AAFES Perimeter Rd, Malmstrom AFB

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.19 $ 3.45 $ --

Exxon 1400 10Th Ave S, Great Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.29

Conoco 1411 10Th Ave S, Great Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.25

Sinclair 1300 12Th Ave S, Great Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.34 $ 3.69 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.