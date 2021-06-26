Where's the cheapest gas in Janesville?

(JANESVILLE, WI) Gas prices vary across in the Janesville area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Roman Fuels at 108 Center Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.09 at BP at 650 Midland Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.88.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Roman Fuels 108 Center Ave, Janesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ --

Woodman's 2819 N Lexington Dr, Janesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.09

Kwik Trip 254 E Memorial Dr, Janesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ 3.54 $ --

Mobil 1533 E Racine St, Janesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.34 $ 3.77 $ --

CITGO 1002 S Jackson St, Janesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 951 N Washington St, Janesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.24 $ 3.64 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.