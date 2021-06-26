Here’s the cheapest gas in St George Saturday

(ST GEORGE, UT) Depending on where you fill up in St George, you could be saving up to $0.74 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 835 N 3050 E was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.25 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 81 N River Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.50 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 835 N 3050 E, St George

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ -- $ 3.65 $ 3.15

Shell 795 E 700 S, St George

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.52 $ 3.72 $ 3.19

Sinclair 4550 S Airport Parkway, St George

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sinclair 3795 S River Rd, St George

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.32 $ -- $ 3.72 $ 3.35

Petroleum Wholesale 262 W Industrial Dr, Washington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.34 $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ 3.36

Texaco 810 E St George Blvd, St George

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.85 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.