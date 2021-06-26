Here’s the cheapest gas in St George Saturday
(ST GEORGE, UT) Depending on where you fill up in St George, you could be saving up to $0.74 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 835 N 3050 E was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.25 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 81 N River Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.99.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.50 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$--
$3.65
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.52
$3.72
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.32
$--
$3.72
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.34
$3.49
$3.89
$3.36
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.65
$3.85
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.