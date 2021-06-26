Where's the cheapest gas in Marysville?

(MARYSVILLE, WA) Gas prices vary across in the Marysville area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.60 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Safeway at 1220 State Ave. Regular there was listed at $3.39 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.99 at 76 at 719 91St Ave Ne, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.69.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Safeway 1220 State Ave, Marysville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.74 $ 3.57

USA Gasoline 8820 34Th Ave Ne, Marysville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ --

Fred Meyer 9917 State Ave, Marysville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.69 $ 3.57

ARCO 1206 4Th St, Marysville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.43 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.55 $ -- $ -- $ 3.53

Safeway 9409 N Davies Rd, Lake Stevens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.44 $ 3.66 $ 3.74 $ 3.67

7-Eleven 10013 Shoultes Rd, Marysville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.85 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.