Leesburg gas at $2.79 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(LEESBURG, VA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Leesburg area offering savings of $0.30 per gallon.

Costco at 1300 Edwards Ferry Rd Ne was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 40636 Charles Town Pike, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.96.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Costco 1300 Edwards Ferry Rd Ne, Leesburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.19 $ --

Sheetz 601 California Dr Ne, Leesburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 2.99

Leesburg Gas & Go 344 E Market St, Leesburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.45 $ 2.95 card card $ 2.93 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 2.99

Liberty 2 Harrison St Se, Leesburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.24 $ 3.64 $ 3.09

Exxon 148 Catoctin Circle Se, Leesburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

7-Eleven 502 S King St, Leesburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.34 $ 3.74 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.