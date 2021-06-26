Here’s the cheapest gas in Huntington Saturday
(HUNTINGTON, WV) According to Huntington gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.24 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Walmart at 3329 Us-60 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.75 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Marathon at 1002 9Th Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Huntington area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.92 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$3.03
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.08
$3.39
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$3.17
$3.47
$3.34
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$3.17
$3.47
$3.34
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$3.17
$3.47
$3.34
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$--
$3.15
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.