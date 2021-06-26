Here’s the cheapest gas in Huntington Saturday

(HUNTINGTON, WV) According to Huntington gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.24 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Walmart at 3329 Us-60 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.75 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Marathon at 1002 9Th Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Huntington area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.92 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Walmart 3329 Us-60, Huntington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ 3.03

Sunoco 3175 Us-60 E , Huntington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.08 $ 3.39 $ 3.04

Marathon 2927 Cr-144, South Point

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.17 $ 3.47 $ 3.34

Speedway 439 Cr-406, South Point

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.17 $ 3.47 $ 3.34

Speedway 296 Cr-410, South Point

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.17 $ 3.47 $ 3.34

Sam's Club 432 Private Dr 288, South Point

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ 3.15 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.