This is the cheapest gas in Yuba City right now

(YUBA CITY, CA) Gas prices vary across in the Yuba City area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.81 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, College Villa Market at 1947 N Beale Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.64 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 4217 Arboga Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.45.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Yuba City area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.07 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

College Villa Market 1947 N Beale Rd, Linda

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.64 $ 3.74 $ 4.04 $ --

Lally Food Mart 1946 N Beale Rd, Linda

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.64 $ 3.74 $ 4.04 $ 3.84 card card $ 3.64 $ 3.74 $ 4.04 $ 3.84

Quick N Save 1780 N Beale Rd, Linda

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ --

Valero 1573 N Beale Rd, Linda

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.79 card card $ 3.73 $ -- $ -- $ 3.79

Kwik Serv 1675 N Beale Rd, Linda

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.73 $ 3.93 $ 4.13 $ 3.79

ARCO 1129 N Beale Rd, Linda

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.77 $ 3.97 $ 4.17 $ 4.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.