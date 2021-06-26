Save $0.50 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Rome

(ROME, GA) Depending on where you fill up in Rome, you could be saving up to $0.50 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Marathon at 1321 Redmond Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Coastal at 610 Broad St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.87.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Marathon 1321 Redmond Rd, Rome

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.69 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.19 card card $ 2.79 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 2.89

Sunoco 1714 Turner Mccall Blvd, Rome

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.77 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.88 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 1881 Old Calhoun Rd, Rome

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.07 $ 3.37 $ 2.94

Marathon 3007 Rockmart Rd, Rome

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.78 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.83 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 507 Turner Mccall Blvd Ne, Rome

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

CITGO 1324 Martha Berry Blvd Nw, Rome

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.