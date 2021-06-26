This is the cheapest gas in Jonesboro right now
(JONESBORO, AR) According to Jonesboro gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 405 S Caraway Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 4500 E Johnson Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Jonesboro area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.79 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$3.04
$3.07
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.72
$3.02
$3.32
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$3.08
$3.39
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$2.91
$3.21
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$3.04
$3.39
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$3.07
$--
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.