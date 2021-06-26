This is the cheapest gas in Jonesboro right now

(JONESBORO, AR) According to Jonesboro gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 405 S Caraway Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 4500 E Johnson Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Jonesboro area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.79 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 405 S Caraway Rd, Jonesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ 3.04 $ 3.07

Walmart Neighborhood Market 3317 Harrisburg Rd, Jonesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 3.02 $ 3.32 $ 2.99

Murphy USA 1807 E Highland Dr, Jonesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 3.08 $ 3.39 $ --

Exxon 3511 Harrisburg Rd, Jonesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 2.91 $ 3.21 $ --

Murphy Express 1601 Red Wolf Blvd, Jonesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.04 $ 3.39 $ 3.05

Kroger 1729 S Caraway Rd, Jonesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.07 $ -- $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.