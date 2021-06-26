Save $0.21 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Anderson

(ANDERSON, IN) Depending on where you fill up in Anderson, you could be saving up to $0.21 per gallon on gas.

Marathon at 922 E 38Th St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.95 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at GetGo at 3304 Nichol Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.16.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.12.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Marathon 922 E 38Th St, Anderson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.30 $ 3.65 $ --

Conoco 803 S Madison Ave, Anderson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ 3.29 $ -- $ 3.29

Marathon 2 N Madison Ave, Anderson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ 3.27 $ 3.62 $ 3.29

Marathon 925 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Anderson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ --

Marathon 1629 Raible Ave, Anderson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

GetGo 100 Federal Dr, Chesterfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.45 $ 3.80 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.