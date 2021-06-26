Gas savings: The cheapest station in Conway
(CONWAY, AR) Depending on where you fill up in Conway, you could be saving up to $0.17 per gallon on gas.
Sam's Club at 1250 S Amity Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.62 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Kroger at 101 W Oak St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.73 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.62
$--
$2.96
$2.86
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.68
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.68
$2.99
$3.09
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.68
$2.90
$3.20
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$2.94
$3.19
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$2.99
$3.42
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.