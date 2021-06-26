Gas savings: The cheapest station in Conway

(CONWAY, AR) Depending on where you fill up in Conway, you could be saving up to $0.17 per gallon on gas.

Sam's Club at 1250 S Amity Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.62 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Kroger at 101 W Oak St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.73 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 1250 S Amity Rd, Conway

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.62 $ -- $ 2.96 $ 2.86

Gulf 1655 Dave Ward Dr, Conway

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ -- $ -- $ --

Conway Food Store 1509 Dave Ward Dr, Conway

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ 2.99 $ 3.09 $ 2.79

Gulf 1305 E Oak St, Conway

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ 2.90 $ 3.20 $ --

Horton's 2051 Harkrider St, Conway

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.94 $ 3.19 $ --

Murphy USA 2164 Harkrider St, Conway

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ 3.42 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.