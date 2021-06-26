Here’s the cheapest gas in Pocatello Saturday

(POCATELLO, ID) According to Pocatello gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.22 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sinclair at 500 E Oak St. Regular there was listed at $3.15 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.37 at Shell at 1107 S 5Th Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.31.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sinclair 500 E Oak St, Pocatello

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.27 $ 3.74 $ 3.43

Costco 305 W Quinn Rd, Pocatello

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ 3.55 $ --

Conoco 1440 N Main St, Pocatello

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.17 $ 3.47 $ 3.77 $ 3.59 card card $ 3.22 $ 3.52 $ 3.82 $ 3.64

Smith's 4845 Yellowstone Ave, Chubbuck

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.28 $ 3.43 $ 3.58 $ 3.39

Shell 4444 Yellowstone Ave, Chubbuck

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.44 $ 3.59 $ 3.39

Chevron 6161Bannock Hwy, Pocatello

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.54 $ 3.89 $ 3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.