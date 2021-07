Ed Sheeran corrected Alex Jones three times during his recent appearance on The One Show, after the presenter read out inaccurate statistics relating to his career success.The four-time Grammy-winner was on the show to promote his new single “Bad Habits”.“Now then Ed, we’re coming to you with stats,” said Jones. “Because the stats surrounding your career are pretty off the scale. Apparently artist of the decade last year?”To which Sheeran replied: “Err, yeah, yeah in England, well the UK.”Jones joked “aye, don’t play it down”, before adding: “Apparently eight million people came to see you on tour.”Laughing, Sheeran said:...