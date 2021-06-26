Bismarck gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(BISMARCK, ND) Depending on where you fill up in Bismarck, you could be saving up to $0.40 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 2821 Rock Island Place was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.59 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to ARCO at 406 N 6Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.94 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 2821 Rock Island Place , Bismarck

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ 3.02 $ 2.79

Costco 1325 57Th Ave Ne, Bismarck

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ 3.03 $ 2.79

Stamart 3936 E Divide Ave, Bismarck

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ 2.88 $ 3.38 $ 3.19

ARCO 2721 46Th Ave Se, Mandan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.54 $ --

Cash Wise Foods - North 900 43Rd Ave Ne, Bismarck

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.19

ARCO 1210 E Main St, Mandan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.