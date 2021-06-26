Bismarck gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(BISMARCK, ND) Depending on where you fill up in Bismarck, you could be saving up to $0.40 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 2821 Rock Island Place was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.59 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to ARCO at 406 N 6Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.94 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$--
$3.02
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$--
$3.03
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.88
$2.88
$3.38
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$3.54
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.39
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.39
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.