Dothan gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(DOTHAN, AL) Gas prices vary across in the Dothan area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.24 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Spirit at 205 Ross Clark Circle Ne. Regular there was listed at $2.67 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.91 at Flying J at 2190 Ross Clark Circle, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.83.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Spirit 205 Ross Clark Circle Ne, Dothan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sam's Club 3440 Ross Clark Circle Nw, Dothan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ -- $ 2.98 $ --

Beeline 1421 Westgate Pkwy, Dothan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Walmart Neighborhood Market 3871 W Main St, Dothan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 2.98 $ 3.23 $ 2.85

RaceWay 2585 Ross Clark Cr Sw, Dothan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ 3.03 $ 3.28 $ 2.97

Murphy USA 3370 S Oates St, Dothan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ 3.03 $ -- $ 2.97

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.