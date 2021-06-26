Save $0.19 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Victoria

(VICTORIA, TX) According to Victoria gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.19 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy Express at 8508 N Navarro St. Regular there was listed at $2.6 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.79 at Roady's Flying Eagle Truck Sto at 4507 Port Lavaca Dr, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.68.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy Express 8508 N Navarro St, Victoria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.60 $ 2.85 $ 3.14 $ 2.78

H-E-B 1505 E Rio Grande St, Victoria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.61 $ -- $ -- $ --

Walmart 4107 Houston Hwy, Victoria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.61 $ -- $ -- $ --

H-E-B 6106 N Navarro St, Victoria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.61 $ -- $ 3.15 $ --

Valero 10408 Zac Lentz Pkwy, Victoria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.61 $ 2.95 $ 3.23 $ 2.97

Exxon 8701 N Navarro St, Victoria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.61 $ -- $ -- $ 2.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.