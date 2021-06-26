Oshkosh gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(OSHKOSH, WI) Gas prices vary across in the Oshkosh area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.11 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Mobil at 5171 Jackson St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.83 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to BP at 305 Ohio St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.94.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.92.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Mobil 5171 Jackson St, Oshkosh

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 1623 Bowen St, Oshkosh

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.25 $ -- $ 3.14

Clark 305 N Sawyer St, Oshkosh

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ 3.65 $ --

Mobil 1801 Witzel Ave, Oshkosh

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

Ole and Lenas Fuel Depot 5724 Green Valley Rd, Oshkosh

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.85 $ 3.07 $ 3.31 $ -- card card $ 2.87 $ 3.09 $ 3.47 $ --

Marathon 1320 Oshkosh Ave, Oshkosh

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.09 $ 3.47 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.