Eau Claire gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.10 per gallon
(EAU CLAIRE, WI) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Eau Claire area offering savings of $0.10 per gallon.
Holiday at 2302 E Clairemont Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.94 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Kwik Trip at 2135 Brackett Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.04.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Eau Claire area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.00 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$3.19
$3.53
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$--
$3.64
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$2.99
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$3.69
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.01
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$--
$3.14
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.