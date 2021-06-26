Eau Claire gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.10 per gallon

(EAU CLAIRE, WI) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Eau Claire area offering savings of $0.10 per gallon.

Holiday at 2302 E Clairemont Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.94 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Kwik Trip at 2135 Brackett Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.04.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Eau Claire area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.00 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Holiday 2302 E Clairemont Ave, Eau Claire

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.19 $ 3.53 $ 3.14

Kwik Trip 2232 Otter Rd, Eau Claire

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ 3.64 $ 3.14

Fleet Farm 3165 Old Town Hall Rd, Eau Claire

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 2.99 $ -- $ --

Kwik Trip 108 W Madison St, Eau Claire

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.69 $ 3.14

Sunoco 1404 Birch St, Eau Claire

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.01 $ -- $ --

Holiday 2230 Birch St, Eau Claire

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ -- $ 3.14

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.