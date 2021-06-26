Gas savings: The cheapest station in Sioux City

(SIOUX CITY, IA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Sioux City area offering savings of $0.26 per gallon.

Sam's Club at 4201 S York St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.65 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Kum & Go at 1925 S Lakeport St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.91.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.82.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club 4201 S York St, Sioux City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ -- $ 3.20

Fleet Farm 5858 Sunnybrook Dr, Sioux City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.66 $ -- $ 3.39 $ 3.09

Murphy USA 3115 Floyd Blvd, Sioux City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.04 $ 3.24 $ 3.07

Murphy USA 3420 Singing Hills Blvd, Sioux City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.04 $ 3.26 $ 3.06

Leeds Food & Fuel 4004 Floyd Blvd, Sioux City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.70 $ -- $ -- $ --

Select Mart 4103 Floyd Blvd, Sioux City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.70 $ 2.90 $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.