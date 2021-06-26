Save up to $0.14 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Binghamton

(BINGHAMTON, NY) According to Binghamton gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.14 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Gulf at 1065 Upper Front St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Mirabito at 1232 Upper Front St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.13.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Binghamton area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.08 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Gulf 1065 Upper Front St, Binghamton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.39 $ 2.99 card card $ 3.04 $ 3.34 $ 3.44 $ 3.05

Gulf 96 Main St, Binghamton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ --

Speedway 236 Conklin Ave, Binghamton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.31 $ 3.51 $ --

CITGO 304 Conklin Ave, Binghamton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ --

K & P Mart 198 Robinson St, Binghamton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.05 $ 3.15 $ 3.25 $ -- card card $ 3.05 $ 3.15 $ 3.25 $ --

Sunoco 684 Conklin Rd, Binghamton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.05 $ 3.29 $ 3.39 $ 3.29 card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.