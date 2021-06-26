Save up to $0.34 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Flagstaff

(FLAGSTAFF, AZ) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Flagstaff area offering savings of $0.34 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 1851 E Butler Ave. Regular there was listed at $3.15 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.49 at Chevron at 605 W Route 66, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Flagstaff area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.33 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 1851 E Butler Ave, Flagstaff

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ 3.59 $ 2.94

VP Racing Fuels 222 S Milton Rd, Flagstaff

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.23 $ -- $ -- $ --

Speedway 101 E Butler Ave, Flagstaff

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.45 $ 3.55 $ --

Speedi Car Wash and Fuels 915 S Milton Rd, Flagstaff

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.45 $ 3.65 $ --

Speedway 1050 S Milton Rd, Flagstaff

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.45 $ 3.55 $ 3.25

Maverik 1690 W. Route 66, Flagstaff

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.45 $ 3.65 $ 3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.