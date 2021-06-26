Sumter gas at $2.57 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(SUMTER, SC) Depending on where you fill up in Sumter, you could be saving up to $0.38 per gallon on gas.

Walmart at 337 Pinewood Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.57 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 1868 Hwy 15 S, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.95.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.82 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Walmart 337 Pinewood Rd , Sumter

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.57 $ 2.81 $ 3.13 $ --

Circle K 484 Pinewood Rd, Sumter

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.57 $ 2.99 $ 3.32 $ --

Circle K 2000 Wedgefield Rd, Sumter

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.61 $ 2.97 $ 3.23 $ 2.77

El Cheapo 390 S Guignard Dr, Sumter

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sumter Stop 610 S Guignard Dr, Sumter

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

Walmart 615 Bultman Dr, Sumter

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 2.83

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.