Sumter gas at $2.57 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(SUMTER, SC) Depending on where you fill up in Sumter, you could be saving up to $0.38 per gallon on gas.
Walmart at 337 Pinewood Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.57 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 1868 Hwy 15 S, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.95.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.82 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.57
$2.81
$3.13
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.57
$2.99
$3.32
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.61
$2.97
$3.23
$2.77
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$3.05
$3.35
$2.83
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.