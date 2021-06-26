Where's the cheapest gas in Hattiesburg?

(HATTIESBURG, MS) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Hattiesburg area offering savings of $0.43 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Marathon at 907 S Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.46 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Exxon at 901 Broadway, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.73.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Marathon 907 S Main St, Petal

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ 2.81 $ 3.21 $ -- card card $ 2.46 $ 2.83 $ 3.23 $ --

M J Discount 1014 S Main St, Petal

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.47 $ -- $ -- $ 2.84

Petal Food Mart 200 S Main St, Petal

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.49 $ -- $ 3.09 $ --

Jr Food Mart 100 Central Ave, Petal

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.49 $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ --

CITGO 814 Old Richton Rd , Petal

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.51 $ -- $ -- $ --

Bypass Food Mart 1199 Ms-42, Hattiesburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.