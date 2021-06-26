Here’s the cheapest gas in Houma Saturday

(HOUMA, LA) Depending on where you fill up in Houma, you could be saving up to $0.60 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Civic Express Discount at 1251 Barrow St. Regular there was listed at $2.49 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.09 at Conoco at 318 Barrow St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Houma area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.71 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Civic Express Discount 1251 Barrow St, Houma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.49 $ -- $ -- $ 2.79

Sam's Club 2174 Martin Luther King Blvd, Houma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.50 $ -- $ -- $ --

Murphy USA 953 Grand Caillou Rd, Houma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.53 $ -- $ -- $ --

Quick Zone 1422 W Tunnel Blvd, Houma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.55 $ -- $ -- $ --

Houma Coteau Travel Plaza 1367 La-182, Houma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.55 $ -- $ 2.98 $ 2.74

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.57 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.