Here’s the cheapest gas in Houma Saturday
(HOUMA, LA) Depending on where you fill up in Houma, you could be saving up to $0.60 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Civic Express Discount at 1251 Barrow St. Regular there was listed at $2.49 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.09 at Conoco at 318 Barrow St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Houma area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.71 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.49
$--
$--
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.50
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.53
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.55
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.55
$--
$2.98
$2.74
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.57
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.