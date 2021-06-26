Where's the cheapest gas in Gulfport?

(GULFPORT, MS) Gas prices vary across in the Gulfport area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.41 per gallon.

Sam's Club at 10431 Old Us-49 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.58 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 124 E Beach Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Gulfport area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.71 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 10431 Old Us-49, Gulfport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.58 $ -- $ 2.92 $ 2.72

CITGO 2461 30Th St, Gulfport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.59 $ 3.00 $ 3.30 $ 2.77 card card $ 2.69 $ 3.06 $ 3.36 $ 2.83

Murphy USA 9350 Us-49 N, Gulfport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ -- $ --

Walmart Neighborhood Market 1733 E Pass Rd, Gulfport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.62 $ 2.79 $ -- $ 2.77

CITGO 2090 E Pass Rd, Gulfport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ 2.79 $ 3.20 $ --

Walmart Neighborhood Market 11377 Us-49, Gulfport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ -- $ 3.08 $ 2.85

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.