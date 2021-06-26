Where's the cheapest gas in Bloomington?
(BLOOMINGTON, IL) According to Bloomington gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.25 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Marathon at 1200 W Market St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.04 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Kroger at 1550 E College Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Bloomington area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.16 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.04
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.19
$3.39
$3.79
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$3.34
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$3.34
$3.74
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$3.24
$3.54
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$3.34
$3.74
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.35
$3.65
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.