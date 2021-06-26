Where's the cheapest gas in Bloomington?

(BLOOMINGTON, IL) According to Bloomington gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.25 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Marathon at 1200 W Market St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.04 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Kroger at 1550 E College Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Bloomington area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.16 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Marathon 1200 W Market St, Bloomington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.19

CITGO 807 S Main St , Bloomington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.34 $ -- $ --

Circle K 300 N Main St, Normal

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.34 $ 3.74 $ --

Murphy USA 2223 W Market St, Bloomington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.24 $ 3.54 $ --

Circle K 2302 W Market St, Bloomington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.34 $ 3.74 $ 3.49

Thorntons 908 N Main St, Bloomington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.