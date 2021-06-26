Save up to $0.30 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Newnan

(NEWNAN, GA) Depending on where you fill up in Newnan, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon on gas.

BJ's at 331 Newnan Crossing Bypass was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 203 Roscoe Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.88 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

BJ's 331 Newnan Crossing Bypass, Newnan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ 2.89 $ --

Texaco 114 Temple Ave, Newnan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.77 $ -- $ 3.54 $ 2.92 card card $ 2.82 $ -- $ 3.54 $ 2.92

Sunoco 165 Temple Ave, Newnan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ --

Texaco 1996 Corinth Rd, Newnan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 1010 E Ga-34, Newnan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.88 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.