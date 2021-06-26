Save up to $0.30 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Newnan
(NEWNAN, GA) Depending on where you fill up in Newnan, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon on gas.
BJ's at 331 Newnan Crossing Bypass was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 203 Roscoe Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.88 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$2.89
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.77
$--
$3.54
$2.92
|card
card$2.82
$--
$3.54
$2.92
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.79
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.84
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$2.88
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.