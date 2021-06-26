Here’s the cheapest gas in Covington Saturday

(COVINGTON, GA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Covington area offering savings of $0.25 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Shell at 10724 By Pass Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 66 Almon Rd , where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.04.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.89 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Shell 10724 By Pass Rd, Covington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 10260 Ga-36, Covington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ -- card card $ 2.83 $ 3.13 $ 3.43 $ --

Circle K 4175 Salem Rd, Covington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.97 $ 3.30 $ --

Marathon 2083 Crowell Rd N, Covington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.83 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ --

Texaco 2080 Crowell Rd, Atlanta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.84 $ 3.14 $ 3.44 $ -- card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ --

CITGO 3251 Us-278 Nw, Covington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ -- $ -- $ 2.93

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.