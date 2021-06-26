Cheyenne gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(CHEYENNE, WY) According to Cheyenne gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.48 per gallon on gas.

Pilot at 8020 Campstool Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.11 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sinclair at 2800 W Lincolnway, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.59.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.21 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Pilot 8020 Campstool Rd, Cheyenne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.11 $ 3.46 $ 3.75 $ 3.49 card card $ 3.24 $ 3.49 $ 3.77 $ 3.55

Sam's Club 1948 Dell Range Blvd, Cheyenne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.13 $ -- $ 3.48 $ 3.17

Kum & Go 4505 Ridge Rd, Cheyenne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.41 $ 3.63 $ 3.23

Walmart 580 Livingston Ave, Cheyenne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.40 $ 3.65 $ 3.31

Gasamat 620 E Lincolnway, Cheyenne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.16 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.