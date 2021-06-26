Cheyenne gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(CHEYENNE, WY) According to Cheyenne gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.48 per gallon on gas.
Pilot at 8020 Campstool Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.11 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sinclair at 2800 W Lincolnway, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.59.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.21 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.11
$3.46
$3.75
$3.49
|card
card$3.24
$3.49
$3.77
$3.55
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.13
$--
$3.48
$3.17
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.13
$--
$3.48
$3.17
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.41
$3.63
$3.23
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.40
$3.65
$3.31
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.16
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.