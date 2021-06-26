This is the cheapest gas in Jackson right now

(JACKSON, TN) Depending on where you fill up in Jackson, you could be saving up to $0.34 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, CITGO at 300-336 N Royal St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.65 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Exxon at 1450 Hollywood Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.79.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

CITGO 300-336 N Royal St, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.65 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.67 $ -- $ -- $ --

RaceWay 2023 S Highland Ave, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ 2.92 $ 3.17 $ --

Murphy USA 2159 S Highland Ave, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ -- $ 3.17 $ 2.99

Speedway 2522 Christmasville Rd, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.15 card card $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.09

Speedway 2018 Us Hwy 70 E, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Love's Travel Stop 2050 Us-70 E, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.69 $ 3.04 $ 3.34 $ 3.34 card card $ 2.69 $ 3.04 $ 3.34 $ 3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.