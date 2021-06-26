Medford gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(MEDFORD, OR) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Medford area offering savings of $0.54 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 3075 Hamrick Rd. Regular there was listed at $3.35 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.89 at Chevron at 2185 Griffin Creek Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.59 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 3075 Hamrick Rd, Central Point

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ -- $ 3.65 $ 3.35

Astro 1006 S Riverside Ave, Medford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.38 $ 3.64 $ 3.89 $ 3.32 card card $ 3.48 $ 3.74 $ 3.99 $ 3.45

Speedway Express 910 N Phoenix Rd, Medford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.38 $ -- $ -- $ --

Towne Pump 1190 Crater Lake Ave, Medford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.55 $ 3.69 $ --

Towne Pump 3000 Crater Lake Hwy, Medford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ --

Safeway 971 Stevens St, Medford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.43 $ 3.59 $ 3.76 $ 3.45 card card $ 3.53 $ 3.69 $ 3.86 $ 3.55

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.