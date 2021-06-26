Monroe gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(MONROE, LA) Gas prices vary across in the Monroe area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.25 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Walmart Neighborhood Market at 4430 Desiard St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.54 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Exxon at 1201 S 2Nd St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Monroe area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.64 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.54
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.54
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.55
$2.98
$3.48
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.56
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$2.57
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$--
$--
$2.75
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$--
$--
$2.82
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.