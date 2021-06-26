Here’s the cheapest gas in Poughkeepsie Saturday

(POUGHKEEPSIE, NY) Gas prices vary across in the Poughkeepsie area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.67 per gallon.

Valero at 125 Market St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.58 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Mobil at 3480 North Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.25.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.06.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Valero 125 Market St, Poughkeepsie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.58 $ 3.38 $ 3.68 $ -- card card $ 3.08 $ 3.48 $ 3.78 $ --

Gulf 688 Freedom Plains Rd, Poughkeepsie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.82 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 349 Noxon Rd, Poughkeepsie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.85 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.15 card card $ 2.95 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.15

Mobil 298 Titusville Rd, Poughkeepsie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.86 $ -- $ -- $ 3.16 card card $ 2.96 $ -- $ -- $ 3.16

Gulf 423 Manchester Rd, Poughkeepsie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

Gulf 339 Hooker Ave, Poughkeepsie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.97 $ 3.29 $ 3.39 $ -- card card $ 3.07 $ 3.39 $ 3.49 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.