Save $0.23 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Lima

(LIMA, OH) Depending on where you fill up in Lima, you could be saving up to $0.23 per gallon on gas.

Sam's Club at 1150 Greely Chapel was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.76 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Gold Star Gas at 701 W North St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.86.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 1150 Greely Chapel, Lima

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ -- $ 3.05 $ --

Clark 603 Findlay Rd , Lima

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ 3.08 $ 3.39 $ 3.11

Fuel Stop 1041 Findlay Rd, Lima

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ 3.08 $ 3.38 $ 3.11

Shawnee Fuel Stop 1250 W Breese Rd, Lima

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ 3.18 $ 3.48 $ 3.12

Rich 792 N Main St, Lima

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Speedway 1875 Harding Hwy, Lima

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.